Alabama football bowl projections: Where experts predict Crimson Tide after Week 11

Alabama football has clinched the SEC West in the final season of divisions in the conference, but there's still plenty to be determined as for where the Crimson Tide lands in the postseason.

No. 8 Alabama (9-1, 7-0 SEC) hasn't moved within the College Football Playoff range in any bowl projections. There really doesn't seem to have been much shakeup in general in bowl projections or rankings as all teams in the top eight keep winning.

For Alabama to remain in contention, it needs to keep winning and will most certainly increase its chances with a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Before a matchup with Chattanooga, here are the latest bowl projections for Alabama.

MISS TERRY: Miss Terry is Alabama football's secret weapon. Just ask Terrion Arnold

NICK SABAN: Alabama football players have been coachable. No wonder Nick Saban is having fun

Alabama football bowl projections after Week 11

USA TODAY SPORTS: Peach Bowl vs. Tulane

No change here this week from Erick Smith, who projects Alabama will play Tulane in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. That has been his prediction the last few weeks.

ESPN: Peach Bowl vs. Penn State; Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

The predictions haven't changed here either from Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura. Schlabach still predicts Alabama heading back to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl and Bonagura sees the Crimson Tide going to the Orange Bowl to face Louisville.

CBS: Cotton Bowl vs. Oregon

Jerry Palm also didn't change his prediction this week, projecting that Alabama will face Oregon in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29. This matchup would pit Alabama against Dan Lanning, a former Georgia defensive coordinator and Alabama graduate assistant.

247Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington

Brad Crawford took a different approach from the rest, changing up his pick this week. He sees Alabama playing the Huskies in the Fiesta Bowl.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Bowl projections: Latest Alabama football predictions after Week 11