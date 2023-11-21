Alabama football bowl projections: Where experts predict Crimson Tide before Iron Bowl

Alabama football remains in a prime spot for a New Year's Six bowl game, but how the next two weeks play out will determine whether the Crimson Tide can sneak into the College Football Playoff.

No. 8 Alabama (10-1, 7-0) has the Iron Bowl first on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS), and a win in that game won't help playoff chances much but a loss certainly would end those chances. No two-loss team has ever made the four-team playoff field. Then the Crimson Tide will face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Win that matchup, and Alabama would be tough for the committee to leave out of the playoff as a one-loss SEC champion with the best win of any team in college football, having defeated the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs who haven't lost since the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

Until that game happens, Alabama will continue to be projected to play in a non-playoff game for its postseason bowl matchup. Here are the latest predictions for Alabama heading into the Iron Bowl.

Alabama football bowl projections before Iron Bowl

USA TODAY SPORTS: Peach Bowl vs. Tulane

Once again, the pick is the same this week from Erick Smith, who sees Alabama facing Tulane in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. A Peach Bowl official told The Tuscaloosa News the organization would be more than happy to play host to the Crimson Tide twice in Atlanta this postseason. Alabama is already headed there for the SEC Championship Game vs. Georgia.

ESPN: Cotton Bowl vs. Florida State; Orange Bowl vs. Louisville

Kyle Bonagura has stuck with his pick, sending the Crimson Tide to the Orange Bowl to face Louisville. But Mark Schlabach changed things up this week. Instead of the Peach Bowl, he predicts Alabama will face Florida State in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29.

CBS: Cotton Bowl vs. Washington

Jerry Palm still has Alabama in the Cotton Bowl this week against a Pac-12 opponent, but it's Washington instead of Oregon like a week ago. Palm projects the Ducks to make the playoff over the Huskies.

247Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Washington

Brad Crawford didn't change his pick this week, staying with a matchup with Washington in Arizona for the Crimson Tide.

