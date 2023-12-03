Alabama football bowl game: Where will Crimson Tide play in postseason after SEC Championship?

ATLANTA − The Alabama football bowl game for 2023 will soon be determined.

The No. 8 Crimson Tide will await its postseason fate after it faced No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Alabama defeated the Bulldogs 27-24, snapping a 29-game winning streak.

The Crimson Tide could end up in the College Football Playoff, but that is not a guarantee. That will be determined by the committee once Saturday's games wrap up.

The bowl game options will be determined from there. If Alabama makes the playoff, it will play in either the Sugar Bowl or the Rose Bowl. The team that is seeded No. 1 will get first pick and play the No. 4 seed.

If Alabama football is left out of College Football Playoff

The Crimson Tide would play in a New Year's Six Bowl, options which include the Fiesta Bowl (at-large vs. at-large), Orange Bowl (ACC vs. SEC/Big Ten/ND), the Peach Bowl (at-large vs. at-large) or the Cotton Bowl (at-large vs. at-large).

If Alabama plays in the Peach Bowl, it will return to Atlanta and play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium again. A Peach Bowl official told The Tuscaloosa News in November that he would welcome Alabama back if it had the opportunity.

"Anytime we can work with Nick Saban and Alabama, they’re such a first-class program, and their fans are fantastic and loyal and support coming over to Atlanta," Gary Stokan, the CEO and President of Peach Bowl Inc., told The Tuscaloosa News.

When will College Football Playoff teams be announced?

The selection show will occur at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN on Sunday.

