Alabama football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day 2023

ATLANTA − The Alabama football bowl game and postseason destination will finally be announced Sunday with the College Football Playoff still on the table.

Bowl projections are popping up and soon the postseason picture will become more clear for the Crimson Tide and all of college football with the College Football Playoff field to be named as well as the New Year's Six bowl games and all the others.

Alabama kept itself in CFP consideration with a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The question is whether the CFP committee will include a one-loss SEC Champion over the likes of Florida State and/or Texas. Michigan and Washington are all but certain to be locks for the playoff.

Following along here for the latest updates, news and bowl projections for Alabama on selection day on Sunday (11 a.m., ESPN). This will be updated throughout the day.

