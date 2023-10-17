Alabama football bowl game predictions are split

The second half of the 2023 regular season has begun for Alabama and the College Football Playoff is still within reach despite the early-season loss to Texas at home. Projections, however, have the Crimson Tide just missing the playoffs.

The latest bowl game predictions by ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach (subscription required) are split on Alabama.

Bonagura’s projection has the Tide facing Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl, while Schlabach has Alabama also facing the Sooners, but in the Peach Bowl.

While no reasoning was offered, the fact that both experts predict Alabama to take on Oklahoma is very interesting. The Sooners sit atop the Big 12 through Week 7 and appear poised to compete for a spot in the CFP.

This would certainly be an interesting matchup between two teams with late-season playoff aspirations.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and postseason projections as the 2023 regular season progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire