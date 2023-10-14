Alabama football avoids disaster, holds on to beat Arkansas after flat second half

Nick Saban warned against complacency leading into the Arkansas game. He even gave a lecture on the subject of nothing, stressing how players are entitled to nothing.

By halftime, Alabama looked anything but complacent. Then that became an accurate description in the second half as Arkansas started scoring and the Crimson Tide sputtered.

Despite a slow finish to the game, Alabama found a way to hang on and beat Arkansas 24-21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are observations and takeaways from the game between No. 10 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) and Arkansas (2-5, 0-4).

Jalen Milroe tossing rockets in first half

At one point in the first half, Alabama was averaging 49.3 yards per pass. Almost half a field per pass. It further emphasized how well Milroe can chuck it.

It's not a surprise, considering Milroe has shown it before. But he is becoming more consistent in his performances. After arguably his best game in an Alabama uniform a week ago against Texas A&M, Milroe continued where he left off, when he wasn't getting sacked. In the first half alone, he rocketed deep pass after deep pass to give Alabama a 21-6 halftime lead. One touchdown went for 79 yards, another for 29 yards and Milroe also showed his strength with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a score.

Pressure still a problem

Once again, the opposing defense had no trouble racking up some sacks. The Razorbacks had four in the first half alone.

Pressure came off left tackle frequently again. When Milroe wasn't launching deep passes, he was often getting hit and hit hard. Alabama countered the pass rush at times, but overall, still plenty of work to do in pass protection.

The running game Nick Saban desires shows up in third quarter

Saban emphasized wanting better balance on offense before the Arkansas game. The passing game was clearly there a week ago, but the running game not so much. Saban had to wait a half, but he started getting the ground game he seeks after the break.

Alabama ran for 108 yards in the third quarter alone. On a drive that ended in a field goal in the third quarter, Alabama began the drive with 16, 19 and 34-yard rushing gains on the first three plays.

Consistency is still needed for the ground game, but it at least showed flashes.

