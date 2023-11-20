For Alabama football to avoid stumble in Iron Bowl, it's up to this group

Alabama football should win the Iron Bowl on Saturday.

On paper, the Crimson Tide has a much better football team. The 10-1 record reflects that, considering Auburn sits at 6-5. Plus, the Tigers lost to New Mexico State 31-10 this past Saturday, a game the Tigers should have won.

Of course, the better team doesn't always end up the winning team. The Tigers almost proved that two years ago in Auburn when they took a playoff-bound Alabama team to four overtimes.

A lot will have to go right for the Tigers to beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). One of those things: Getting pressure on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. If Auburn's front seven can attack Milroe and disrupt the Crimson Tide offense, that will go a long way toward an upset. In fact, it might end up the key ingredient.

It's why the Alabama offensive line might be the position group that most needs to succeed for the Crimson Tide to avoid a stumble on the Plains.

Need proof? Look no further than the 2021 game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers tallied seven sacks in the matchup two seasons ago. For most of the game, the Auburn front seven stymied Alabama's offense with the eventual Heisman Trophy winner in Bryce Young. Alabama had 17 plays for zero or negative yards in that matchup.

Of course, that story ended with Young waking the offense up at the end of the fourth quarter for a game-saving drive and leading the Crimson Tide to a win in four overtimes. But the offensive line played better down the stretch, in particular with a change at right tackle and center. Five of those seven Auburn sacks came in the first half with only two after halftime.

This season, Auburn has a solid pass rush. The Tigers are tied for 38th in the country, averaging 2.45 sacks per game. Jalen McLeod has tallied 32 pressures, six sacks and 19 hurries, per Pro Football Focus. His 32 pressures rank No. 8 among SEC defenders. The Auburn defense sits No. 45 in the nation in total defense. While that's not elite, that's still a lot better than Auburn's offense at No. 87.

The simplest way to put it is that Auburn's offense is not likely to be the unit to win the Tigers the game. If the Tigers emerge with the victory, it will most likely be because of the defense's efforts.

This won't be the toughest front seven Alabama has faced all season, but it also can give the Crimson Tide problems if Alabama doesn't block well. That's been a weak spot at times for the Crimson Tide this season; Alabama has surrendered 3.45 sacks per game, ranked No. 118 in the country out of 130 teams.

"I think we've made steady improvement," Nick Saban said of the offensive line Monday. "I think the improvement has come from better communication and better technical execution from a technique standpoint, hand placement, foot placement, that kind of stuff, second step on the ground. I think all those things have helped. I think pass protection has improved but that's something we need to continue to improve on."

There's nothing that can expose pass-protection holes and mistakes better than a hostile road environment like Jordan-Hare Stadium will surely be Saturday. It's up to the offensive line to stop the Auburn pass rush and ultimately halt the upset.

