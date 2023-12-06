Alabama football assistant Coleman Hutzler expected to leave for Mississippi State

Alabama football looks to be in the market for a new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

Coleman Hutzler, who coordinates special teams and coaches outside linebackers, is expected to head to Mississippi State to be its new defensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Tuscaloosa News. Yahoo! Sports was first to report the news.

Hutzler has been with the Crimson Tide for two seasons. He was previously coaching in the state of Mississippi, having been the special teams coordinator for Ole Miss in 2021. His past experience includes co-coordinating Texas' defense in 2020 and working as special teams coordinator/linebackers coach at South Carolina from 2016-2019.

Other coaching stops for Hutzler include Boston College, Florida, New Mexico and San Diego. He's a former linebacker himself, having played for Middlebury College in Vermont.

The decision to head to Mississippi State reunites Hutzler with new Bulldog coach Jeff Lebby, who was on the Ole Miss staff with Hutzler in 2021.

No. 4 Alabama is getting ready for the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, where the Crimson Tide will compete in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff against No. 1 Michigan.

