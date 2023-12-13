Alabama football announces date for Georgia game

Since taking over as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide at the start of the 2007 season, Nick Saban has been dominant against the Georgia Bulldogs posting an 8-2 record. However, that task is getting harder every year as the Bulldogs have reached new heights under head coach Kirby Smart.

Smart was a huge part in the rise of the Crimson Tide’s dynasty as he served as the defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015. He then left Alabama to take over the Bulldogs program in 2016 and has since taken them to three national championships where he has won two. Alabama and Georgia have played a total of six times since Smart took over with Alabama winning five of them. Three of the contests have been SEC Championships, where Alabama has been undefeated and two have come for national titles where the series has been split.

Alabama football just announced on X that the Bulldogs will be in town on Sep. 28 to take on the Tide in Week 4. It will be Georgia’s first visit to Tuscaloosa since Oct. 17, 2020 when the Tide thumped them 41-24. It will more than likely be a top five match up and coming the week after Alabama travels to Madison, WI to take on the Badgers. The game will be at 6:30 p.m. on ABC in one of the most highly anticipated games of 2024.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire