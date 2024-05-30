Alabama football announced kick off time for Week 3 game against USF

The Alabama Crimson Tide have announced their fourth kickoff time of the 2024 season as they will host the USF Bulls at 6:00 p.m. CT in Week 2 under the lights.

After traveling to Tampa in 2023, the Tide will have two home games against the Bulls in 2024 and 2026 as part of a special two-for-one deal.

The Alabama faithful hope this year’s matchup is significantly less stressful than a year ago as the Tide survived USF in a monsoon by an ugly score of 17-3. Most notably, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe didn’t appear in the game after being benched due to a poor performance against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2.

There will obviously be some growing pains in Kalen DeBoer’s first couple of games in charge, but I think the Alabama team as a whole will want to make a statement after last year’s showing.

Known kickoff times for Alabama’s 2024 football schedule: – Aug. 31, Western Kentucky, 6 p.m.

– Sept. 7, USF, 6 p.m.

– Sept. 14, at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

