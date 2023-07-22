Alabama football adds top wide receiver commitment to 2025 class

Alabama football added a top recruit to its 2025 signing class on Saturday in wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, of Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High, according to ESPN.com. Ffrench chose Alabama over Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Florida State. He is ranked the No. 31 overall prospect, and rated four stars, in the 2025 class, per 247sports.com.

Ffrench enters his junior season this fall having reeled in 44 passes as a sophomore in 2022. Ffrench (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) becomes the fifth commitment to the Crimson Tide's 2025 class, along with Saraland WR Ryan Williams, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy RB Anthony Rogers, Evans (Ga.) OL Mason Rogers and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes OL Dontrell Glover.

Ffrench's commitment comes just a day after the Crimson Tide secured a commitment for its 2024 class from Brookwood offensive lineman William Sanders.

