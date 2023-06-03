Alabama football adds Joseph Ionata, 3-star OL, to 2024 class over Miami

Alabama football has landed its eighth commitment for the 2024 recruiting class, and it's the first offensive line commit.

Joseph Ionata, a three-star offensive lineman from Clearwater Florida, announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban on Saturday, June 3.

The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 70 interior offensive lineman for the 2024 class and the No. 977 player overall in the class.

Ionata picked Alabama over Miami and Ole Miss, among others.

He's listed as a 6-foot-3, 280-pound offensive lineman out of Calvary Christian in Clearwater.

Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford is listed as his primary recruiter.

With the addition of Ionata, Alabama sits No. 11 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Georgia has 16 commits and holds the No. 1 ranking. The Bulldogs only have one more five-star commit (four) than the Crimson Tide (three), however.

Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin headlines the class while Clay-Chalkville athlete Jaylen Mbakwe and Foley receiver Perry Thompson are the two other five-star prospects with verbal commits to the Crimson Tide.

Ionata's commitment is the second in two days after 2025 running back Anthony Rogers committed to Alabama on Friday.

