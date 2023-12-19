Alabama football adds former Texas A&M DL LT Overton from transfer portal | report

Former Texas A&M DL LT Overton, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, has committed to Alabama, per a report.

Overton (6-foot-5, 265 pounds) is the first player Alabama has added as a transfer since the portal window opened on Dec. 4, while it has lost five players to the portal since then. Overton's decision was reported by On3sports.

Overton made 17 tackles and recorded three quarterback hurries last season for the Aggies. He was a five-star recruit from Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton High in the 2022 recruiting class, and chose TAMU over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and others.

The five players Alabama has lost to the transfer portal are DL Anquin Barnes Jr., QB Tyler Buchner, DL Isaiah Hastings, WR Thaiu Jones-Bell and WR Ja'Corey Brooks, who subsequently committed to Louisville.

