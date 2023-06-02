Alabama football adds Anthony Rogers, 4-star RB and top-100 recruit, to 2025 class

Alabama football landed its fourth class of 2025 commit Friday afternoon.

IMG Academy four-star running back Athony Rogers committed to Alabama over Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Oregon. Rogers, 5-foot-8 and 185 pounds, is ranked the No. 87 recruit in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

The Alabama native transferred from Montgomery area Pike Road to the Florida national powerhouse in March.

He rushed for 1,626 yards and 22 touchdowns in 10 games, averaging 8.7 yards per carry in 2022. Rogers totaled 2,127 all-purpose yards and was first team Class 6A All-State after making the 2021 5A second-team as a freshman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ANTHONY ROGERS: Anthony Rogers, 4-star Pike Road 2025 running back, transfers to IMG Academy

SABAN: What Nick Saban said about SEC picking an eight-game schedule for 2024

RECRUITING: Alabama football needs to keep these class of 2024 commits and target these in-state recruits

As a freshman, Rogers split time with Ole Miss running back and 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year Quinshon Judkins during a state championship season. He also had six receiving touchdowns as a freshman and routinely lined up at receiver in his Alabama high school career.

Alabama offered Rogers after the end of his freshman season. Georgia was the first school to offer him during the first month of his freshman year.

Advertisement

Rogers joins No. 4 overall recruit Ryan Williams, Saraland five-star receiver and 2022 Alabama Mr. Football, and four-star Georgia offensive linemen Mason Short and Dontrell Glover.

Alabama has just seven 2024 commits but ranked No. 16 in the nation with five-star California quarterback Julian Sayin. The Crimson Tide also have commitments from in-state five-stars Jaylen Mbakwe and Foley receiver Perry Thompson.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football adds Anthony Rogers, 4-star RB, to 2025 class