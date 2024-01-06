Alabama football adds 4-star safety Zavier Mincey to 2024 class

Zavier Mincey announced his commitment to Alabama football on Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas

The four-star safety signed with the Crimson Tide during the early signing day period, but he did not reveal his decision until Saturday.

Mincey, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound safety from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida chose Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over his three other finalists: Florida, Florida State and Miami. He is tabbed as the No. 4 safety in the 2024 class and the No. 10 player overall in Florida per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 55 prospect overall in the 2024 cycle.

The four-star becomes the third safety in Alabama's 2024 class alongside Peyton Woodyard and Rydarrius Morgan. He joins an Alabama 2024 cycle that is ranked No. 2 in the country per 247Sports Composite.

Travaris Robinson, Alabama's secondary coach, is listed as his primary recruiter. Mincey took his official visit to the Capstone on Oct. 20.

