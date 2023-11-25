Alabama football: 5-star WR commit Ryan Williams with a message to fans ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama football's five-star Class of 2025 wide receiver commit Ryan Williams had a message for Crimson Tide fan's ahead of Saturday's Iron Bowl.

Williams, who has been committed to the Crimson Tide since October 2022, will be in attendance for the Iron Bowl on Saturday in Auburn. He is the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in Alabama and ranked the No. 4 wide receiver nationally in the Class of 2025 on 247Sports Composite.

"Roll Tide," Williams said after Saraland's 31-21 victory over Hillcrest in the third round of the AHSAA playoffs on Friday night.

Williams added a touchdown in the Spartans' win, a 56-yard touchdown reception from KJ Lacey in the third quarter. Saraland now advances to the semifinals where they will host Pike Road next week.

SABAN: Nick Saban says to ignore the last game ahead of Alabama football vs. Auburn in Iron Bowl

REQUIRED READING: For Alabama football to avoid stumble in Iron Bowl, it's up to this group

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Ryan Williams message to Alabama fans ahead of Iron Bowl