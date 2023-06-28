Alabama Football: 3 veteran defenders who could breakout in 2023

Despite being more than two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, it truly feels like it is just around the corner. Before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to play the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

As we await the start of the season, it’s time to take a look at some of the players who could make an impact for the Crimson Tide this fall. Today, we will look at three veteran defenders who have yet to be super impactful but could be in store for a breakout season in 2023.

Let’s roll!

Malachi Moore flashed his potential as a true freshman in 2020 but has since played a reserve role for the Alabama defense. Well, 2023 could be the year that Moore breakouts and show off just how talented he is. Moore naturally gravitates to the football and could help return the Tide’s defense to the turnover machine it used to be.

Like Moore, Tim Smith has shown flashes of being a dominating defender for Alabama but has yet to put it together on a consistent basis. With Byron Young and DJ Dale now in the NFL, 2023 could be the season for Smith to have his breakout season.

Quandarrius Robinson

Quandarrius Robinson came to Tuscaloosa as a highly rated prospect, but Robinson had to wait his turn because Will Anderson Jr. was a part of the same recruiting class. It may have actually worked out for the best for Robinson. He needed a little more time to develop his game and it appears he has finally turned the corner. I am not ready to give Chris Braswell the starting JACK linebacker spot yet because I believe Robinson could potentially push for at least equal playing time.

