Alabama Football: 3 offensive veterans who could breakout in 2023

Despite being more than two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, it truly feels like it is just around the corner. Before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to play the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

As we await the start of the season, it’s time to take a look at some of the players who could make an impact for the Crimson Tide this fall. We have already looked at three veteran defenders to watch, as well as three freshman defenders. Now let’s take a look at three veteran offensive players who could have breakout seasons for the Tide.

CJ Dippre transferred over from Maryland this offseason and will give the Tide some solid experience at tight end with the departure of Cameron Latu. Dippre is a balanced tight end who is just as capable of a run blocker as he is a pass catcher. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees loves to involve the tight ends so Dippre could have a big season for the Tide.

Jase McClellan has been a steady contributor for Alabama ever since his freshman season in 2020. With McClellan likely being RB1 this fall, 2023 could his chance to make a splash for the revamped Alabama offense that will look to bring back the more physical brand of football that Tide fans have longed for.

Ja'Corey Brooks

Like McClellan, Ja’Corey Brooks has been a solid contributor to Alabama’s offense over the past couple of seasons. But the former five-star prospect has yet to live up to that billing. This season could the year that Brooks reaches his potential and proves to be one of the best receivers in the SEC.

