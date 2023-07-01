Alabama Football: 3 offensive freshmen who could breakout in 2023

Despite being around two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, it truly feels like it is just around the corner. Before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to play the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

As we await the start of the season, it’s time to take a look at some of the players who could make an impact for the Crimson Tide this fall. Defensively, we have already looked at three veteran defenders to watch, as well as three freshman defenders. On the offensive side of the ball. we have looked at three veterans who could break out this season for the Tide, and now we will wrap this series up with three offensive freshmen who could become stars this fall.

Let’s roll!

Kadyn Proctor is one of those rare offensive linemen prospects that arrives on campus and is pretty much ready to slide into the starting lineup. At 6-foot-7, and over 350 pounds, Proctor is a mountain of a man who can already bully opposing defensive linemen. The left side of the offensive line is not yet set in stone, so there’s a chance that Proctor could either slide in at left tackle or left guard this fall.

Richard Young is just one of the two talented running backs that Nick Saban and his staff signed in the 2023 cycle. Even with Young not arriving until June and there being several guys ahead of him on the depth, it’s hard for me to imagine Alabama not finding a role for the talented freshman back this fall.

Justice Haynes simply put on a show for Tide fans during the annual A-Day game this April. Haynes displayed his full arsenal of weapons, proving that he is a capable runner, pass catcher, and pass protector. It’s safe to say, despite being a freshman, Haynes is probably the most talented of all the Alabama backs. Haynes could very well be Alabama’s most productive back outside of senior Jase McClellan this fall.

