Alabama Football: 3 freshman defenders who could breakout in 2023

Despite being more than two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, it truly feels like it is just around the corner. Before you know it, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team will be taking the field inside Bryant-Denny Stadium to play the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders on Sept. 2.

As we await the start of the season, it’s time to take a look at some of the players who could make an impact for the Crimson Tide this fall. We have already looked at three veteran defenders who could break out in 2023, but today we will look at three freshman defenders with the same potential.

Keon Keeley is a five-star outside linebacker prospect who could very well be the next elite pass rusher for the Crimson Tide. At 6-foot-6, 242 pounds, Keeley already has the incredible size to pair with his phenomenal athleticism. Breaking the rotation at outside linebacker will not be easy considering there are several veteran players ahead of him, but Keeley is a generational-type prospect who could quickly move up the depth chart and make an impact this fall.

Like Keeley, James Smith arrives in Tuscaloosa has a highly sought after five-star prospect. Smith instantly becomes one of the most talented defensive lineman of the group and his ability to affect the game against the run and as a pass rusher will likely earn him some significant snaps as a true freshman.

There may not be a more hyped defensive freshman in the country than Caleb Downs. Ever since Downs arrived on campus in December as the Tide prepared for the Sugar Bowl, he has been turning heads. By the time spring practice started, Downs was already working with the first-team defense. There may not be a more naturally gifted football player on Alabama’s roster than Downs. He is certain to make an instant impact for Nick Saban and Kevin Steele in 2023.

