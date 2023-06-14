Alabama football’s 2024 SEC opponents revealed

A couple of weeks ago from the 2023 SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida, Southeastern Conference commissioner, Greg Sankey announced that the league would be playing an eight-game schedule without divisions in the 2024 season. The changes in conference schedules coincide with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas to the league.

It’s important to remember that the 2024 schedule is just a temporary fix with conference expansion and more changes are likely to come in the seasons ahead.

On Wednesday evening, the conference held a special schedule release on the SEC Network and announced who each team would play during the 2024 SEC football season.

Here is a breakdown of who Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on in the fall of 2024!

Home vs. Auburn

Home vs. Georgia

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Home vs. Missouri

Home vs. South Carolina

Away vs. LSU

Away vs. Oklahoma

Away vs. Tennessee

Away vs. Vanderbilt

