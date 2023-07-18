Alabama football at 2023 SEC Media Days: Schedule, how to watch, who will speak

Alabama football will unofficially kick off its season Wednesday at 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Coach Nick Saban, offensive lineman JC Latham, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and linebacker Dallas Turner will represent the Crimson Tide and speak with the media.

Alabama will open its season at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 2 versus Middle Tennessee on the SEC Network.

Here’s when and how you can watch the Crimson Tide at 2023 SEC Media Days at Nashville’s Grand Hyatt hotel:

Time: Approx. 9 a.m. Wednesday in Nashville

TV: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network+

