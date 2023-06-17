Alabama football 2023 game-by-game predictions

The 2022 season was somewhat of a disappointment for Alabama fans. I say that only because the team did not play for a national championship and fans of the Crimson Tide have come to expect title contention year in, and year out. In reality, the Tide had a strong season that featured only two losses and a win against a conference champion in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Nick Saban lost a ton of talent, however. Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young is now with the Carolina Panthers, Will Anderson Jr. to the Houston Texans, Jahmyr Gibbs to the Lions and even had a handful of players leave via the transfer portal.

The 2023 college football season will be a pivotal one for Saban and the Alabama program. Many fans are beginning to talk about Saban’s age and the possible downfall of the Alabama dynasty. A quality year for the Tide could silence all of the doubters.

Middle Tennessee (Sept. 2)

Score prediction: 51 – 13

Middle Tennessee won eight games in 2022, which was great by the program’s standards. However, a lot would have had to have happened over the 2023 offseason if the Blue Raiders want a shot at coming close to taking down the Crimson Tide.

Texas (Sept. 9)

Score prediction: Alabama 27 – Texas 31

Alabama managed to walk away from Austin in 2022 with a one-point win. The Crimson Tide had Bryce Young Will Anderson Jr. and Jahmyr Gibbs and only managed to defeat the Longhorns because of a game-winning drive by Young that resulted in a field goal. Also, Quinn Ewers got injured very early on in that matchup and was replaced by Hudson Card. Now, Ewers is healthy and possibly has the best backup in the nation in freshman Arch Manning. This game takes place in Tuscaloosa, but I believe the Tide lost more talent than the Longhorns from then to now.

It is also not uncommon for Saban to have at least one loss in the regular season. Most of his seasons at Alabama have had them. Don’t act shocked that there’s a projected loss on this list. If one has to happen, the best time for it to happen would be early on in the season.

@ USF (Sept. 16)

Score prediction: Alabama 56 – USF 10

In what many would consider the most random home-and-home series in recent history, Alabama will travel to Tampa to take on USF. The Bulls went 1-11 last season, with the one win coming against Howard University. That being said, USF came very close to winning a handful of games that would have garnered national attention. Most notably, the Bulls only lost to the Florida Gators by a field goal in the Swamp.

Ole Miss (Sept. 23)

Score prediction: Alabama 35 – Ole Miss 24

Lane Kiffin will always bring the heat on offense, but outside of Quinshon Judkins, I’m not sure if there’s enough firepower to get the best of this year’s Crimson Tide defense. Alabama has plenty to answer for on the offensive side of the ball, and fans would hope that the quarterback situation has been fully resolved by this matchup. Alabama takes it, but not by a ton.

@ Mississippi State (Sept. 30)

Score prediction: Alabama 38 – Mississippi State 17

Last season, Alabama won this matchup 30-6. The 2023 meeting between these two programs will look very different. The untimely passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach left the program shaken up. Zach Arnett takes over as the head coach, a promotion from his previous role of defensive coordinator. Going from an offensive-minded coach like Leach to a defensive one like Arnett could lead to this team struggling early on as it looks to establish its new identity.

@ Texas A&M (Oct. 7)

Score prediction: Alabama 21 – Texas A&M 17

Texas A&M loves playing Alabama close. After an upset in 2021, the Aggies nearly did it again in Tuscaloosa. Mind you, the 2022 game didn’t include Bryce Young, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury. While that’s a valid excuse for 2022, it’s scary to think that the backup quarterback that started that game, Jalen Milroe, is now in contention to be the starter in 2023. My prediction has Alabama winning by four, but with this game being in College Station, anything could happen.

Arkansas (Oct. 14)

Score prediction: Alabama 42 – Arkansas 24

Arkansas has been a quality SEC team that just hasn’t been able to get through the elites of the SEC West like Alabama and LSU. KJ Jefferson returns to Fayetteville and Dan Enos is in as the Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator. I just don’t see this team strolling into Tuscaloosa and making it all too competitive of a matchup.

Tennessee (Oct. 21)

Score prediction: Alabama 41 – Tennessee 34

In 2022, the Vols had a historic win in Knoxville, but it was on a game that came down to the wire with an injured Bryce Young and a few miscues for the Tide. Nonetheless, Tennessee had a solid team. Josh Heupel continues to show why he’s a great coach and 2023 will be a big test for him. He lost a decent amount of talent on both sides of the ball and will have to replace them. It’s now his time to show that he can reload, not rebuild. I believe Tennessee keeps this game somewhat competitive, but can’t get a winning streak started in Tuscaloosa this year.

LSU (Nov. 4)

Score prediction: Alabama 31 – LSU 21

The other regular season loss suffered by Alabama was at the hands of the Tigers of LSU. That game took place in Baton Rouge, while this one will be in Tuscaloosa. This will be a new-look Crimson Tide team that will likely have everything figured out by this point in the season. LSU enters the season as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender and possibly a favorite to mark the SEC championship game.

@ Kentucky (Nov. 11)

Score prediction: Alabama 27 – Kentucky 21

With Will Levis gone to the NFL, the Wildcats went to the transfer portal to bring in a new quarterback. Devin Leary, formerly of North Carolina State, performed at a high level in the ACC, but will now have to put his talents to the test against the daunting defenses of the SEC. I believe Kentucky can make it a game, but won’t be able to outscore Alabama.

Chattanooga (Nov. 18)

Score prediction: Alabama 56 – Chattanooga 6

Chattanooga has the difficult task of entering Tuscaloosa late in the season to face a team that will likely have the College Football Playoffs in its sights. This one won’t be close. Last season, they went 7-5, but fell hard in the one game against a Power Five opponent with a 31-0 loss to Illinois.

@ Auburn (Nov. 25)

Score prediction: Alabama 42 – Auburn 17

Hugh Freeze makes his return to the SEC, but will have to start with an Auburn team that has more questions than answers. My score prediction for the Iron Bowl may seem a bit skewed. I get that. Especially considering this one will be set in Auburn and anything can happen at Jordan Hare.

