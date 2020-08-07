Alabama, Georgia and LSU all get easy draws as SEC reveals its two extra conference games

The SEC did not pit any of its top teams against each other when adding to its modified 2020 conference schedule.

The conference revealed each of its 14 teams’ two new opponents on Friday, as it will play a 10-game conference-only schedule in 2020.

Teams were given two games against teams from the opposite division. Preseason coaches poll No. 3 Alabama got Missouri and Kentucky. Defending national champion and preseason No. 5 LSU got Missouri and Vanderbilt. Yes, that means Missouri got Alabama and LSU added to its schedule. What a brutal draw.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

In the East, favorites Georgia (preseason No. 4) added Arkansas and Mississippi State, while Florida added Texas A&M and Arkansas. A&M is ranked No. 13 in the preseason coaches poll released earlier this week, while Florida is ranked at No. 8. That matchup is by far the best one added to the schedule and it’s one that will make both Gators and Aggies fans a little unhappy given what the other top teams drew.

Yes, Arkansas got Florida and Georgia. It got a little hyperbolic.

“We already owned the nation’s strongest 2020 football schedule and with these additions to our SEC only schedule, we now own the most challenging schedule in the history of college football,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “As Razorbacks, we have never backed down from a challenge, this year will be no different. Our focus remains on the growth of our program and supporting Coach Sam Pittman and our football student-athletes as they embrace this extraordinary opportunity.”

The SEC did not reveal the full schedule on Friday. Just the two added games for each team. Here they all are below. The conference has previously said it will start playing games on Sept. 26.

Alabama

@ Missouri, vs. Kentucky

Arkansas

@ Florida, vs. Georgia

Auburn

@ South Carolina, vs. Tennessee

Florida

@ Texas A&M, vs. Arkansas

Georgia

@ Arkansas, vs. Mississippi State

Kentucky

@ Alabama, vs. Ole Miss

LSU

@ Vanderbilt, vs. Missouri

Ole Miss

@ Kentucky, vs. South Carolina

Mississippi State

@ Georgia, vs. Vanderbilt

Missouri

@ LSU, vs. Alabama

South Carolina

@ Ole Miss, vs. Auburn

Tennessee

@ Auburn, vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M

@ Tennessee, vs. Florida

Vanderbilt

@ LSU, vs. Mississippi State

