Alabama flips commitment from SMU commit, 2025 4-star QB Keelon Russell

The Alabama Crimson Tide have flipped the commitment of 2025 four-star quarterback Keelon Russell. Russell had been commited to SMU since September.

Russell is one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting class. He is a dual-threat quarterback that excels at making plays with his legs and arm. Russell plays for one of the most prestigious high school football programs in the country in Duncanville High School.

During his junior season, Russell passed for 3,267 yards and 35 touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Russell possesses the necessary traits to have success at the next level. His ability to break down opposing defenses is second to none. Alabama fans should be excited to have Russell on board for the 2025 recruiting class.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Keelon Russell has Flipped his Commitment from SMU to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’4 185 QB from Duncanville, TX had been Committed to the Mustangs since September “Heisman Trophy = Roll Tide🐘🐘”https://t.co/yKiqmAnP3x pic.twitter.com/Gi6xvyCUMy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 4, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its efforts on the recruiting trail.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire