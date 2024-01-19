Alabama five-star freshman quarterback Julian Sayin enters transfer portal

Alabama set to lose one of its top signees.

Julian Sayin, the five-star quarterback who joined the Crimson Tide in December, has entered the transfer portal, The Tuscaloosa News confirmed.

Sayin was the top ranked quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class and was a signature addition to the No. 2 class Nick Saban delivered for his final signing day. Sayin took part in practices with Alabama before the Rose Bowl and figured to be the future at the position. But with Kalen DeBoer taking over as coach upon Saban's retirement, the Crimson Tide roster has experienced a shakeup.

Alabama lost other five-star players who were freshman this past season in safety Caleb Downs and tackle Kadyn Proctor. Both entered the transfer portal this week.

DeBoer added a quarterback on Thursday via the portal in former Washington quarterback Austin Mack, so it seemed likely at least one quarterback would transfer with Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan and Sayin on the roster.

That quarterback turned out to be Sayin.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama's Julian Sayin enters transfer portal