Alabama’s first Sugar Bowl score doesn’t ease Tide fans’ nerves

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama has looked rough on both sides of the ball against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite an early interception on the first drive of the game, the defense allowed an 88-yard touchdown run and the offense hasn’t been able to get things going.

Thanks to the speedy running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama was able to quickly move the ball down the field and get within striking distance.

Bryce Young was able to evade pressure and find Isaiah Bond in the end zone to give Alabama its first points of the game.

The touchdown and successful extra point attempt shortened the deficit for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is down 10-7 in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

