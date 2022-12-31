Alabama’s first Sugar Bowl score doesn’t ease Tide fans’ nerves

Alabama has looked rough on both sides of the ball against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Despite an early interception on the first drive of the game, the defense allowed an 88-yard touchdown run and the offense hasn’t been able to get things going.

Thanks to the speedy running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama was able to quickly move the ball down the field and get within striking distance.

Bryce Young was able to evade pressure and find Isaiah Bond in the end zone to give Alabama its first points of the game.

The touchdown and successful extra point attempt shortened the deficit for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is down 10-7 in the second quarter.

Here’s what fans had to say.

The Play

Finally getting some things going

Alabama responds to that Deuce Vaughn TD. Marching right down the field, Bryce Young finds Isaiah Bond from six yards out for a touchdown. 10-7 Wildcats lead. — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) December 31, 2022

Not quite yet

Houston Texans 6 Yard TD Pass Quarterback #9 Bryce Young — michael (@25mikewill) December 31, 2022

Patience is key

Bryce Young hung in that pocket until somebody broke open. QB1! — Charles (GOOD Luck Chuck) (@cpenn4thewin) December 31, 2022

This is somehow very true

Story continues

Bryce Young is like a Jedi in the pocket — Geoffrey (@WorldWideGeoff) December 31, 2022

The usual with Bryce

Bryce Young with an absolute dime in the back of the end zone — Travis Weatherspoon (@TWspoon1988) December 31, 2022

Bond really is the future

Bryce Young doing what Bryce Young does but man look at the brilliance from Isaiah Bond 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DQ2wvrycIz — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 31, 2022

Can't beat it

Bryce Young's poise and pocket awareness. As good as it gets. — Dr. Intel (@intelninsights) December 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire