Alabama finishes season No. 5 in final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Alabama finished the 2022 college football season with 11 wins and only two losses with one of those wins coming from a dominant Sugar Bowl performance.

Though this may be a season worth celebrating for most programs, it doesn’t meet the championship standard set by Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

Despite a blowout in the College Football Playoff national championship, not much changed near the top in the final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Georgia keeps the No. 1 spot after embarrassing TCU on the biggest stage in college football. TCU sits at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and Ohio State at No. 4.

Alabama, once again, falls just outside the top four teams and is ranked No. 5.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the 2023 college football offseason gets underway.

