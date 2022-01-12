Alabama finishes No. 2 in final AFCA Coaches Poll
The college football season is over and the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fell short in the College Football Playoff title game and will now look ahead to the 2022 season.
With plenty of amazing games and storylines to follow, 2021 did not disappoint.
The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll will stand until the beginning of next season, and plenty of changes are expected to happen in the next edition.
Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
14-1
1,550 (62)
+2
2
Alabama
13-2
1,488
-1
3
Michigan
12-2
1,398
-1
4
Cincinnati
13-1
1,346
–
5
Ohio State
11-2
1,279
+2
6
Baylor
12-2
1,275
–
7
Oklahoma State
12-2
1,197
+2
8
Michigan State
11-2
1,066
+2
9
Notre Dame
11-2
1,028
-4
10
Oklahoma
11-2
994
+3
11
Ole Miss
10-3
909
-3
12
Utah
10-4
877
-1
13
Pittsburgh
11-3
742
-1
14
Wake Forest
11-3
609
+5
15
Kentucky
10-3
592
+5
16
Clemson
10-3
528
+6
17
Houston
12-2
510
+4
18
ULL
13-1
502
-1
19
NC State
9-3
453
-1
20
Arkansas
9-4
354
+4
21
Oregon
10-4
336
-6
22
BYU
10-3
284
-8
23
Iowa
10-4
276
-7
24
Utah State
11-3
142
+3
25
Texas A&M
8-4
133
-2
Dropped from the rankings:
No. 25: Texas-San Antonio
Others receiving votes:
San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1
