Alabama finishes No. 2 in final AFCA Coaches Poll

The college football season is over and the Georgia Bulldogs are national champions. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide fell short in the College Football Playoff title game and will now look ahead to the 2022 season.

With plenty of amazing games and storylines to follow, 2021 did not disappoint.

The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll will stand until the beginning of next season, and plenty of changes are expected to happen in the next edition.

Full USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

14-1

1,550 (62)

+2

2

Alabama

13-2

1,488

-1

3

Michigan

12-2

1,398

-1

4

Cincinnati

13-1

1,346

5

Ohio State

11-2

1,279

+2

6

Baylor

12-2

1,275

7

Oklahoma State

12-2

1,197

+2

8

Michigan State

11-2

1,066

+2

9

Notre Dame

11-2

1,028

-4

10

Oklahoma

11-2

994

+3

11

Ole Miss

10-3

909

-3

12

Utah

10-4

877

-1

13

Pittsburgh

11-3

742

-1

14

Wake Forest

11-3

609

+5

15

Kentucky

10-3

592

+5

16

Clemson

10-3

528

+6

17

Houston

12-2

510

+4

18

ULL

13-1

502

-1

19

NC State

9-3

453

-1

20

Arkansas

9-4

354

+4

21

Oregon

10-4

336

-6

22

BYU

10-3

284

-8

23

Iowa

10-4

276

-7

24

Utah State

11-3

142

+3

25

Texas A&M

8-4

133

-2

Dropped from the rankings:

No. 25: Texas-San Antonio

Others receiving votes:

San Diego State 114; Wisconsin 75; Air Force 42; Minnesota 23; Texas-San Antonio 11; Coastal Carolina 7; Purdue 6; Fresno State 3; Army 1

