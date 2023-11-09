Alabama a finalist to land 2025 safety Anquon Fegans

Alabama has already had one player on their roster with the last name Fegans. Now, Alabama is pushing to have another one. 2025 safety Anquon Fegans narrowed his list of finalists down to 12 schools. One of the programs that was listed was Alabama.

In the past, Alabama signed Anquon’s brother, Tre’Quon. He was a member of Alabama’s 2022 recruiting class. During the offseason, he elected to transfer to USC. Interestingly enough, that is where Anquon was committed for several months. However, he backed off of his commitment and is now re-exploring his options.

Fegans transferred to Thompson High School from Oxford High School several years ago. He has been an important member of Thompson’s defense over the last few seasons. Fegans mans the secondary alongside 2024 safety and Auburn commit Kaleb Harris.

Fegans has been relatively high on the Crimson Tide despite his brother’s decision to transfer. He made a trip to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama-Texas game.

It will be interesting to see which schools he decides to visit in the future. Alabama will be a program that is in the mix to land his commitment until the end, however.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Anquon Fegans’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 21 5 2 Rivals 4 34 5 4 ESPN 4 15 3 2 On3 Recruiting 4 52 9 17 247 Composite 4 31 5 3

Vitals

Hometown Oxford, Alabama Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 180 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 8, 2022

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on Sept. 9, 2023

Top schools

Social media

(1) Hayes Fawcett on X: “NEWS: Elite 2025 Safety Anquon Fegans is down to 1️⃣2️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 185 S from Oxford, AL is ranked as a Top 35 Recruit in ‘25 (No. 3 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽 https://t.co/2pjTD2fzdF https://t.co/C4CDjqeoLM” / X (twitter.com)

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire