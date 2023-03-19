Alabama a finalist to land 2025 4-Star Safety Faheem Delane

Safety Faheem Delane of the 2025 class released his top-11 schools on Friday. Delane included the Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.

Delane plays for Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. As a sophomore, he tallied 41 tackles for the Falcons.

He has taken four unofficial visits to Penn State, two unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, and two unofficial visits to Ohio State.

He has taken one unofficial visit to Alabama. That trip to Tuscaloosa took place in July.

According to On3’s RPM, the Nittany Lions are the favorites to land Delane at 41.7% likelihood.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Faheem Delane’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

41

1

4

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

 

Vitals

Hometown

Olney, Maryland

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-2

Weight

182

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 9, 2022

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

