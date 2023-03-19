Alabama a finalist to land 2025 4-Star Safety Faheem Delane
Safety Faheem Delane of the 2025 class released his top-11 schools on Friday. Delane included the Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.
Delane plays for Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. As a sophomore, he tallied 41 tackles for the Falcons.
He has taken four unofficial visits to Penn State, two unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, and two unofficial visits to Ohio State.
He has taken one unofficial visit to Alabama. That trip to Tuscaloosa took place in July.
According to On3’s RPM, the Nittany Lions are the favorites to land Delane at 41.7% likelihood.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Faheem Delane’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
41
1
4
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Olney, Maryland
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-2
Weight
182
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on May 9, 2022
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Alabama
South Carolina
Virginia Tech
Florida State
Maryland
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Faheem Delane (2025) is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools!
The 6’2 190 S from Olney, MD is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 S)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/MIiM29ws6H pic.twitter.com/NrRZZsswv7
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2023