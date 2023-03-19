Alabama a finalist to land 2025 4-Star Safety Faheem Delane

Safety Faheem Delane of the 2025 class released his top-11 schools on Friday. Delane included the Tide as a finalist in his recruitment.

Delane plays for Our Lady Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. As a sophomore, he tallied 41 tackles for the Falcons.

He has taken four unofficial visits to Penn State, two unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, and two unofficial visits to Ohio State.

He has taken one unofficial visit to Alabama. That trip to Tuscaloosa took place in July.

According to On3’s RPM, the Nittany Lions are the favorites to land Delane at 41.7% likelihood.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Faheem Delane’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 – – – – Rivals 4 41 1 4 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Olney, Maryland Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 182 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 9, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Faheem Delane (2025) is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 190 S from Olney, MD is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/MIiM29ws6H pic.twitter.com/NrRZZsswv7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire