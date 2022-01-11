Alabama fights valiantly in 33-18 CFP Championship loss to UGA; Georgia wins first title since 1981

College football’s Galactic Empire played on the big stage yet again and against a familiar foe: the Georgia Bulldogs.

In the second matchup between Alabama and Georgia in a College Football Playoff national championship game, the first being in 2017, the Crimson Tide could not overcome adversity to defeat the Bulldogs in Indy.

In what was supposed to be a down year, Nick Saban and his Alabama football team were already overachieving prior to this game. But, as Crimson Tide faithful, participation trophies do not exist. Next year, this Crimson Tide team will be much improved as the guys go into next year more experienced with big-game experience, as well.

The first half was a defensive showcase. Both offenses saw productive drives fail in the RedZone, resulting in a lot of field goals instead of touchdowns. You wouldn’t know that defense was the story in the first half if you looked at the total offensive yardage in that half, which ended up at 333 yards between the teams. Alabama went to the locker room with 216 total yards, 153 for the Bulldogs.

The statistics looked good despite the scoreboard not reflecting offensive production. Redzone defense simply thrived in the first half. All five scores in the half were field goals, exhibiting bend but don’t break mentalities present on both teams’ defenses.

To begin the second half the Crimson Tide came out and looked poised to score a touchdown. Brian Robinson started running strong during the drive, a development that was necessary if the Tide wanted the win. They managed to burn 7:45 off the clock in the third quarter, but couldn’t convert on a field goal when the attempt was blocked.

Georgia scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yd rush by Zamir White after driving 80 yards in four plays, jumpstarted by a 67-yd run by James Cook.

With the score 13-9, Alabama needed a big drive to take control back from Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs and got one, in part thanks to a big pass play from Bryce Young to freshman WR Agiye Hall, who came in after Jameson Williams exited the game with a knee injury, for 28 yards to the Georgia 5.

The drive would not produce a touchdown, however, as Young would be pressured into a wayward throw to an open Traeshon Holden in the endzone. Reichard successfully converted on his fourth field goal of the game, cutting the deficit to one in a 13-12 game in the fourth quarter.

Needing a defensive stop to maintain momentum, LBs Christian Harris and Will Anderson got to Stetson Bennett to force a fumble that was recovered by Brian Branch at the sideline, giving the ball to the Tide at the 15-yard line.

The Tide needed a touchdown and got one on the ensuing possession with a Latu TD reception on the pass from Young.

The Bulldogs would not have an issue answering with a touchdown of their own on their very next possession. Adonai Mitchell caught a nice pass from Bennett with just over eight minutes remaining in the game. The 2-pt conversion would fail after Dallas Turner disrupted a run play soon after collecting his second sack of the game on the play before the touchdown pass.

A three-and-out for Young and the Alabama offense wouldn’t help the cause much, as it meant giving the ball right back to Bennett, who played some outstanding football in this game.

The Crimson Tide defense couldn’t stop the Dawgs from finding the endzone on the ensuing UGA possession. The Tide defense was noticeably gassed. With the extra point falling true, the Bulldogs added some insurance and increased their lead to eight points with a 26-18 lead.

Alabama recognized what they had to do with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Get to the endzone and hit a 2pt-conversion to tie the game up to force a potential overtime period.

The Tide drove down the field methodically behind the arm of Young. Everything was looking fine until a pick-six thrown by Young sealed it for Georgia with less than a minute remaining.

Georgia has rightfully earned their first national championship since 1981. Smart has finally beaten his former mentor on the other sideline.

There’s no doubt that the injuries to John Metchie III and Jameson Williams early in the game had a part in this loss. I’m not a fan of excuses, but you can’t help but recognize the impact that had on the offensive production.

Young threw for 369 yards on 35/57 with one TD and two picks in his first-ever national championship appearance.

Robinson only managed 68 yards on the ground on 22 attempts. The Tide as a team managed just 30 yards rushing after accounting for sacks.

This Alabama football team will be a force to be reckoned with next season, that’s a fact.

