Alabama is the favorite to win the SEC West, but there’s an interesting twist

Alabama football failed to make the College Football Playoff in 2022, but that isn’t the most disappointing part of the season. It was the inability to even make the conference championship game that should be considered the biggest disappointment. Playing in that game may have given the Tide an opportunity to prove that they belonged in the playoffs.

In 2023, the goal is to win it all, but there will be a series of small goals along the way. The sum of it all should result in winning another national title.

Down the road, the goal will be to make the SEC championship game by winning the West.

During 2023 SEC media days, members of the media voted on the final standings of each division and the conference overall.

Alabama received 165 first-place votes to win the West, while LSU came in second with 117 first-place votes.

While the Crimson Tide is clearly the favorite to win the West, every other team, except for Ole Miss, received first-place votes. Is the West as open as it appears in these votes? Not likely.

After all, Vanderbilt received eight votes to win the entire conference. Is it bias, someone trying to be funny, or is there a genuine belief that the SEC is up for grabs?

It’s not a secret that Alabama will have a lot of young, inexperienced talent on the field in 2023. However, Saban and his coaching staff, which is mostly a new crew, have been preparing all offseason to ensure that the team is put in the best position possible to make a run at a national title.

