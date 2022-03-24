Alabama is the favorite for 2023 QB Eli Holstein according to On3’s RPM

Good luck in trying to figure out exactly which quarterback Nick Saban and Alabama will sign in the class of 2023. For obvious reasons, the headliner of the class is Arch Manning and the Crimson Tide is right in the mix for the talented signal-caller from Louisiana.

But Manning isn’t the only Louisiana quarterback that is drawing interest for Saban and the Tide. Zachary, LA native Eli Holstein, who recently withdrew his commitment from the Texas A&M Aggies, appears to have his eyes set on Alabama. In fact, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), Saban and the Tide are the favorites to land the four-star prospect.

Currently, Alabama has a 48.1% chance of landing Holstein which is 14% better odds than the next closest school in LSU.

I would imagine the battle for Manning will have a lot to do with where Holstein ends up signing, but in either event, Alabama could end up with an Eli or a Manning.

