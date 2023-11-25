Alabama fans are tired of hearing about the ‘Kick Six’

A decade ago, Auburn won a regular season football game at home against Alabama. Well, there’s more to it than that, but Crimson Tide fans are sick and tired of hearing about it.

As time expired in the 2013 Iron Bowl Auburn’s Chris Davis returned a short field goal the length of the field, walking off the game with an electric touchdown score. Some Alabama fans believe he stepped out, but the play ultimately stood and the Tigers won the game. The play was dubbed the ‘Kick Six.’ It even has its own Wikipedia page.

Auburn went on to lose in the national championship game that year.

Since then, Alabama has won three national titles, had multiple Heisman Trophy recipients, a handful of conference titles and more accolades. Yet, Auburn continuously brags about the Kick Six, despite not coming close to the achievements the Tide has earned in the last 10 years.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Iron Bowl, Auburn and the Kick Six.

Comparing resumes

Since “The Kick Six”… ALABAMA

•3 National Championships

•3 Heismans

•6 SEC Championships

•7 Playoff Appearances

•27 First Round Picks auburn

•1-1 in the Birmingham Bowl — Petty Ruxpin (@FunnyMaine) November 25, 2023

What many don't talk about

hi just a reminder that the kick six didn’t matter & chris davis will ultimately be remembered for losing the national championship 🙃 pic.twitter.com/PVHMNDrdDj — Katniss of Tarth (@Kats820) November 25, 2023

Could you imagine?

If Alabama had gotten a “Kick Six” play benefitting them and then gone on to LOSE the national championship, I’m fairly certain that no Alabama fans would ever bring up or celebrate the “Kick Six.” It would remind them of how they went on to lose the national championship. — Graham Flanagan (@grahamflanagan) November 25, 2023

Pictures with ... the football?

Auburn Family, come check out the 2013 Experience at Gate Three ⤵️ Purchase exclusive 2013 team product and take your photo with the “Kick Six” football.#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/AspSOylEs9 — Daniel Watkins (@jDaniel_Watkins) November 25, 2023

Huge difference

If you want to understand the Iron Bowl Rivalry dynamic in a nutshell, just look at how Alabama fans treat 2nd & 26 compared to how Auburn fans exalt the Kick Six. — Jordan LaPorta (@JordanLaPorta) November 25, 2023

Prepare yourself

Happy “Here’s a replay of the Kick Six every 45 seconds” day 🥳 — BB (@thaatswhatBsaid) November 25, 2023

Excellent use of this gif

Interesting take

“i can’t believe they’re still talking about the kick six 10 years later. anyway here’s a bar we named after a guy’s hat.” — Brice (@dBriceJ) November 25, 2023

Can't even stand to watch it

Anyone else’s spouse force them to change the channel during GameDay’s Kick Six segment? — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) November 25, 2023

Self-aware

*Ducking* We (Auburn fans) should move past the kick six. It was 10 years ago. Yes, it was great, but the dead horse has been beaten to death. Time to make some new positive memories. pic.twitter.com/fGGVnecXtb — elimino🅿️ 🦚❄️ (@eliminoP) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire