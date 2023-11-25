Advertisement

Alabama fans are tired of hearing about the ‘Kick Six’

A decade ago, Auburn won a regular season football game at home against Alabama. Well, there’s more to it than that, but Crimson Tide fans are sick and tired of hearing about it.

As time expired in the 2013 Iron Bowl Auburn’s Chris Davis returned a short field goal the length of the field, walking off the game with an electric touchdown score. Some Alabama fans believe he stepped out, but the play ultimately stood and the Tigers won the game. The play was dubbed the ‘Kick Six.’ It even has its own Wikipedia page.

Auburn went on to lose in the national championship game that year.

Since then, Alabama has won three national titles, had multiple Heisman Trophy recipients, a handful of conference titles and more accolades. Yet, Auburn continuously brags about the Kick Six, despite not coming close to the achievements the Tide has earned in the last 10 years.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Iron Bowl, Auburn and the Kick Six.

