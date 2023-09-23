Advertisement

Alabama fans share their frustration over inability to score from insidethe two-yard line

AJ Spurr
·3 min read
1

Alabama is taking on Ole Miss for a must-win Week 4 SEC matchup for the Tide. In the first half, the defense held up, but the Tommy Rees-led offense is not looking great.

The Crimson Tide was given a golden opportunity to score a touchdown after Kool-Aid McKinstry blocked a punt that went out of bounds at the Rebels’ two-yard line.

Instead, three straight plays led to a field goal attempt on fourth down. The Tide lost 22 total yards on the brief drive.

Fans were quick to take to social media and share their thoughts on the offense, the plays and what’s going wrong for Alabama.

The blocked punt

We have the same question

Apparently not

You're making too much sense, Gary

Didn't think they'd get that far

Tell that to Tommy

No one understands it

A possible answer?

THAT'S WHAT WE ARE SAYING

The booing is more than justified

So many questions, so few answers

No experience needed to see the issues

Is it really?

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire