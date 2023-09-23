Alabama fans share their frustration over inability to score from insidethe two-yard line

Alabama is taking on Ole Miss for a must-win Week 4 SEC matchup for the Tide. In the first half, the defense held up, but the Tommy Rees-led offense is not looking great.

The Crimson Tide was given a golden opportunity to score a touchdown after Kool-Aid McKinstry blocked a punt that went out of bounds at the Rebels’ two-yard line.

Instead, three straight plays led to a field goal attempt on fourth down. The Tide lost 22 total yards on the brief drive.

Fans were quick to take to social media and share their thoughts on the offense, the plays and what’s going wrong for Alabama.

The blocked punt

We have the same question

How the heck does ALABAMA not go under center and hand the dang ball off on FIRST AND GOAL from the ONE?! — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) September 23, 2023

Apparently not

So under center. Not a thing huh — Brandon Mraz (@mrazbrandon) September 23, 2023

You're making too much sense, Gary

Why not put the QB under center and sneak it? You’ve got first and goal at the one and a powerful 220 pound quarterback. A center that struggles to snap the ball and you line up in the shotgun. Someone please explain this strategy to me. — Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) September 23, 2023

Didn't think they'd get that far

Do we not have an under center formation??? YOU’RE AT THE 1/ 1/2 YARD LINE — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) September 23, 2023

Tell that to Tommy

Go. Under. Center. On short yardage — Roger Patrick Myers (@rogerpatmyers) September 23, 2023

No one understands it

Is it an epic ask to put the quarterback under center when it’s first-and-goal from the one-yard line? Fundamentally don’t understand why OCs insist on using a shotgun formation in that situation. — Lars Anderson (@LarsAnderson71) September 23, 2023

A possible answer?

For all the people asking why not go under center? Milroe probably can’t handle snaps like that. — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) September 23, 2023

THAT'S WHAT WE ARE SAYING

WHY DO YOU NOT GO UNDER CENTER FROM THE FREAKING 1 — Matt Landry (@Landry1117) September 23, 2023

The booing is more than justified

Terrible sequence. Should have been under center sneaking it across. Fans are booing and it's justified. Bama gets points but that is a BIG win for Ole Miss right there. 7-6 OM — Jess Nicholas (@TideFansJessN) September 23, 2023

So many questions, so few answers

We don’t have someone else that can snap the ball??? And we can’t move milroe under center??? — R&R Cigars (@RandRCigars) September 23, 2023

No experience needed to see the issues

I’ve never played a snap but I don’t understand why we never line up under center and run a QB sneak ? For those who undertand please help me undertand — Jennifer Scott🥋 (@JennScottRDH) September 23, 2023

Is it really?

Under center on the 1 could be an option, you know. — Paul T. Graham (@PaulTGraham) September 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire