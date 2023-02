The Osceola

The Florida State baseball team did just about everything right in the first two games of this weekend's road series at No. 8 TCU to clinch an impressive series win. All that went right in those games did not carry over into Sunday's series finale. While the series win is impressive enough, the Seminoles (6-1) failed to sweep the Horned Frogs (4-3), falling 3-2 in Sunday afternoon's series finale.