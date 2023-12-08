Alabama fans react to Ja’Corey Brooks’ heartfelt portal entry message
The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh and on Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost a fan favorite. Reports were released early on Thursday that the Florida native would enter the portal ahead of Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Michigan.
Brooks has been a good player for the Crimson Tide since his true freshman season in 2021. Brooks delivered one of the most clutch plays in Alabama football history as a true freshman with his 28-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Young against Auburn to send the game into overtime.
Late Thursday night, Brooks released a heartfelt statement regarding his portal entry as he bid farewell to the Tide, and Alabama fans were quick to react.
Ja'Corey Brooks says goodbye
MUCH LOVE🤟🏾🐘 RTR … pic.twitter.com/wf6AUIdXvw
— JA’COREY “C7” BROOKS (@c7_brooks) December 8, 2023
Thank you, Ja'Corey
I can’t thank Ja’Corey Brooks enough for what he’s done for the University. Go be great young man. pic.twitter.com/CVvcGzGpfO
— Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) December 7, 2023
No one will ever forget
Thanks Ja’Corey Brooks for that play at Jordan Hare, will never forget it. Good luck!
— Erick M. (@erickmiles) December 7, 2023
Wishing him nothing but the best
Wishing Ja’Corey Brooks all the best! pic.twitter.com/wpy9ap9kPy
— TWO Rick (fr. Tide World Order) (@TWO__Rick) December 7, 2023
Oh the memories
Thanks for the memories Ja’Corey Brooks! Good luck going forward #RollTide https://t.co/ftUCFw2Ypa
— Alabama Rydeouts (@MarvinBama16) December 7, 2023
Always a fan of Brooks
Huge fan of Ja’Corey Brooks. Don’t know why he didn’t get more playing time. Always made big plays imo. Wish him nothing but the absolute best. https://t.co/8mALt5d7ma
— QB Truther (@thmpsnii) December 7, 2023
Go be great
Go be great JB7 https://t.co/H2OyxeSxFt
— Stacey Blackwood (@Blackwood89) December 8, 2023
All class
All class. Go ball out, young man. https://t.co/vcFpz9MnVV
— Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 8, 2023
Really impressive stuff
C7 with impressive eloquence says good-bye https://t.co/TSRuBAlG8T
— Jimmy Stein (@qb_country) December 8, 2023
I'm not crying, you are
🥺🥺 Who’s cutting onions ? https://t.co/AOMlxDHHxE
— LB🐘 (@Its_THE_LB11) December 8, 2023
I have no doubt
Really really hope he goes somewhere and is really successful https://t.co/o7t1aHHAuP
— Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 8, 2023
Much respect
Nothing but well wished success to you! https://t.co/WCxAWA1SOE pic.twitter.com/8jm0YjWcln
— Bama3:16 (@gumpinhard) December 8, 2023
