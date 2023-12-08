Alabama fans react to Ja’Corey Brooks’ heartfelt portal entry message

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh and on Thursday, the Alabama Crimson Tide lost a fan favorite. Reports were released early on Thursday that the Florida native would enter the portal ahead of Alabama’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Michigan.

Brooks has been a good player for the Crimson Tide since his true freshman season in 2021. Brooks delivered one of the most clutch plays in Alabama football history as a true freshman with his 28-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Young against Auburn to send the game into overtime.

Late Thursday night, Brooks released a heartfelt statement regarding his portal entry as he bid farewell to the Tide, and Alabama fans were quick to react.

Ja'Corey Brooks says goodbye

Thank you, Ja'Corey

I can’t thank Ja’Corey Brooks enough for what he’s done for the University. Go be great young man. pic.twitter.com/CVvcGzGpfO — Barstool Bama (@BarstoolAlabama) December 7, 2023

No one will ever forget

Thanks Ja’Corey Brooks for that play at Jordan Hare, will never forget it. Good luck! — Erick M. (@erickmiles) December 7, 2023

Wishing him nothing but the best

Wishing Ja’Corey Brooks all the best! pic.twitter.com/wpy9ap9kPy — TWO Rick (fr. Tide World Order) (@TWO__Rick) December 7, 2023

Oh the memories

Thanks for the memories Ja’Corey Brooks! Good luck going forward #RollTide https://t.co/ftUCFw2Ypa — Alabama Rydeouts (@MarvinBama16) December 7, 2023

Always a fan of Brooks

Huge fan of Ja’Corey Brooks. Don’t know why he didn’t get more playing time. Always made big plays imo. Wish him nothing but the absolute best. https://t.co/8mALt5d7ma — QB Truther (@thmpsnii) December 7, 2023

Go be great

Go be great JB7 https://t.co/H2OyxeSxFt — Stacey Blackwood (@Blackwood89) December 8, 2023

All class

All class. Go ball out, young man. https://t.co/vcFpz9MnVV — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 8, 2023

Really impressive stuff

C7 with impressive eloquence says good-bye https://t.co/TSRuBAlG8T — Jimmy Stein (@qb_country) December 8, 2023

I'm not crying, you are

I have no doubt

Really really hope he goes somewhere and is really successful https://t.co/o7t1aHHAuP — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 8, 2023

Much respect

