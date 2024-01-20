Alabama fans chime in on Ohio State’s decision to hire Bill O’Brien

For two seasons, Bill O’Brien was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. In those two years, Alabama had a Heisman Trophy winner, an SEC championship, a national championship appearance and a handful of other notable accolades. However, fans were not happy with the job O’Brien did with the offense.

After the 2022 season, he left Tuscaloosa and returned to the New England Patriots to serve as the franchise’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Now, O’Brien is set to take over the offensive play-calling responsibilities for Ohio State in 2024, as the Buckeyes recently hired him as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Alabama fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Ohio State got their guys

I thought our football program had a tough week but Ohio State just hired Ross Bjork and Bill O’Brien on purpose — Esther Scott Workman (@estherscott) January 18, 2024

Alabama fans will let them hear about it.

This Ryan Day’s final stand at Ohio State. Relying on Bill O’Brien to save the program is certainly a choice. Just ask Alabama fans. https://t.co/zDc4fLxigV — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 19, 2024

And now they share a campus!

The Ross Bjork of offensive minds https://t.co/xkFwGELzEh — Ryan Phillips (@JournoRyan) January 19, 2024

I can hear this image

Fight the urge

Wondering how Michigan fans feel

This confirms that 2024 is the year of Michigan. https://t.co/kfXmdTWfRO — Garrett Joseph Franks (@garrett_franks) January 19, 2024

Numbers...

Bill O’Brien really took a player like Jahmyr Gibbs and turned him into a sub 1000 yard rusher AND sub 500 yard receiver at Alabama 🤣🤣 — MGo🫘 (@MJoeBean) January 19, 2024

Bryce Young literally carried Bill O'Brien. Just was 2022 Alabama's offense and you'll see what I'm talking about https://t.co/XUR7cwdYF9 — HoodieTua🥋 (@HoodieTua) January 19, 2024

This is wild

I was going to ask how much help does Ryan Day need, but then I remembered that he just hired Bill O'Brien. https://t.co/i1TUIk6WaN — KD (@notkdk3) January 20, 2024

An unbelievable stat

Bill O’Brien spent eight total years working for either Bill Belichick (2007-2011, 2023) or Nick Saban (2021-2022) and didn’t win a Super Bowl or a National Championship. That’s gotta be a club with a membership of one — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire