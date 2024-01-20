Advertisement

Alabama fans chime in on Ohio State’s decision to hire Bill O’Brien

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

For two seasons, Bill O’Brien was the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. In those two years, Alabama had a Heisman Trophy winner, an SEC championship, a national championship appearance and a handful of other notable accolades. However, fans were not happy with the job O’Brien did with the offense.

After the 2022 season, he left Tuscaloosa and returned to the New England Patriots to serve as the franchise’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Now, O’Brien is set to take over the offensive play-calling responsibilities for Ohio State in 2024, as the Buckeyes recently hired him as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Alabama fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire