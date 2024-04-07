Alabama falls to UConn 86-72, season ends in Final Four

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama’s Men’s Basketball team season ended in the Final Four with a loss to UConn on Saturday.

The Huskies outscored the Tide 86-72.

Crimson Tide star Guard Mark Sears and Forward Grant Nelson put up 43 points combined which gave the Tide a boost. Players for Alabama shot the ball at 45% from the field and an astonishing 48% from 3-point range in what seemed like a shootout.

The Tide also struggled with turnovers and rebounds. However, the Huskies carried their own weight during the final four matchups.

For the Huskies, Center Donovan Clinglan and Guard Stephon Castle provided 39 points combined. The Huskies also shot the ball from 50% from field goal range and 40% from the 3-point line.

Despite some early foul trouble with Alabama during the first half of the game, the score at the half was kept tight. The Tide trailed at halftime 44-40.

UConn won the matchup and will advance to the national championship game in Glendale, Arizona on Monday, April 8th at 9:20 p.m. ET

