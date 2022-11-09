Alabama falls to No. 9 in most recent CFP rankings

The second College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings were just released and the Alabama Crimson Tide has dropped to No. 9 after the upset loss to the LSU Tigers.

The loss led to a big hit to Alabama’s playoff chances as no team with two losses has ever qualified. It is worth noting that Alabama’s two losses both came on the road against No. 5 Tennessee and No. 7 LSU.

The Georgia Bulldogs earned the top spot after knocking off the former No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers who now drop to No. 5. Ohio State comes in at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3 representing the Big Ten. To the surprise of many, the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs round out the top four.

The Crimson Tide travel to Oxford this weekend to take on the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels. Ole Miss has one of the best running backs in the country in Zach Evans as well as former Alabama offensive coordinator, Lane Kiffin, calling the shots.

A win this weekend would be massive for the Tide’s morale, and maybe they’ll somehow find a way to sneak into the playoffs.

THE NEW CFP TOP 25 RANKINGS ARE HERE 🏈 We have movement in the top four 👀 pic.twitter.com/J7qB4Jk83k — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 9, 2022

