Alabama falls to No. 5 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Alabama men’s basketball no longer sits at No. 2 in the nation, according to the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. After losing in the final game of the regular season on the road to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide fell to No. 5.

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are still projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and is the top seed in the SEC tournament. Alabama will begin its conference tournament run on Friday.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Houston

29-2

771

2

UCLA

27-4

740

+2

3

Purdue

26-5

673

+2

4

Kansas

25-6

666

-1

5

Alabama

24-5

657

-3

6

Marquette

25-6

636

7

Texas

23-8

571

8

Gonzaga

26-5

515

+2

9

Arizona

25-6

494

10

Baylor

22-9

440

-2

11

Virginia

23-6

419

+1

12

Kansas State

23-8

409

-1

13

Miami

24-6

381

+2

14

Connecticut

24-7

367

+4

15

Xavier

23-8

338

+2

16

Saint Mary’s

25-6

336

17

Indiana

21-10

280

-4

18

Texas A&M

23-8

251

+3

19

Tennessee

22-9

249

-5

20

San Diego State

24-6

205

-1

21

Duke

23-8

119

+9

22

Creighton

20-11

118

+1

23

TCU

20-11

111

-1

24

Kentucky

21-10

97

+3

25

Northwestern

21-10

31

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Providence; No. 24 Maryland; No. 25 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Providence 30; Maryland 26; Florida Atlantic 25; Iowa State 24; Missouri 18; Oral Roberts 14; Michigan St. 14; Toledo 11; Pittsburgh 10; NC State 9; West Virginia 6; Utah St. 5; Virginia Tech 3; Iowa 3; Vanderbilt 2; Boise St. 1.

