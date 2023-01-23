Alabama falls just short of No. 1 spot in latest MBB USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read

Alabama men’s basketball is playing at the highest level in program history. Nate Oats and his team are 17-2 with two wins over once-top-ranked teams and a perfect 7-0 record in the SEC.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Alabama moves up two spots from last week’s No. 4 ranking and currently sits behind Purdue at No. 2.

After receiving a single first-place vote, the Crimson Tide received eight, while Purdue landed 24.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for men’s basketball.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Trend

1

Purdue

19-1

792 (24)

+2

2

Alabama

17-2

771 (8)

+2

3

Houston

18-2

684

-2

4

Tennessee

16-3

648

+5

5

KSU

17-2

636

+10

6

UVA

15-3

623

+4

7

UCLA

17-3

584

-2

8

Arizona

17-3

574

+3

9

Kansas

16-3

568

-7

10

Texas

16-3

493

-3

11

TCU

15-4

446

+2

12

Xavier

16-4

441

-4

13

Iowa State

14-4

405

-1

14

Gonzaga

17-4

366

-8

15

Marquette

16-5

306

+3

16

Auburn

16-3

290

+1

17

Baylor

14-5

256

+5

18

Charleston

21-1

203

+3

19

Miami

15-4

201

-3

20

UConn

16-5

191

-6

21

Providence

15-5

155

-1

22

Saint Mary’s

18-4

139

+2

23

Clemson

16-4

129

-4

24

FAU

19-1

104

+4

25

Duke

14-5

71

+2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Illinois; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others Receiving Votes

Indiana 47; New Mexico 46; Rutgers 39; Illinois 37; San Diego St. 33; Michigan St. 21; Kentucky 19; Wisconsin 17; NC State 13; Kent St. 13; North Carolina 9; Texas A&M 8; Missouri 8; Creighton 5; Seattle 4; Wake Forest 2; Oral Roberts 2; UC Santa Barbara 1.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories