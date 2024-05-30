Alabama F Jarin Stevenson withdraws from NBA draft and is set to return to Alabama

Wednesday was a massive day for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide as both Mark Sears and now officially Jarin Stevenson withdrew from the NBA draft and will return to Tuscaloosa in 2024.

Many people were projecting the Tide to be a top-five team going into next season as things stood, but now, with two massive contributors coming back, the majority of people will view Alabama as the No. 1 team in the country.

Stevenson’s decision to enter the draft came as a bit of a surprise after starting just five games in 2023-24 and averaging 5.3 ppg and 2.7 rpg. The Chapel Hill native was a five-star and top-50 recruit coming out of high school so all of the potential is there, but I think another year in Oats system with real minutes will be the best thing for his development. He will eventually find himself playing in the NBA so I don’t think there was any reason to rush into it this cycle. However, that almost means with 100% certainty he will be gone next summer.

After having the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 Tournament and obviously their legendary Final Four run in 2024, Alabama is no longer going to be sneaking up on anyone. The target is on the Tide’s back and a national title is the goal.

Jarin Stevenson will withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft and return to Alabama next season, per his father. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 30, 2024

