Alabama extends offer to top LB in 2024 class Sammy Brown

With the 2022 class finalized and some of them already being on campus, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide football program turn their focus to recruiting the 2023 class with interesting in the 2024 class.

Yesterday, the top linebacker in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Sammy Brown, received an offer while visiting the University of Alabama campus.

Brown has received interest and offers from numerous other big-time programs.

The Georgia-native is not currently expected to be leaning or favoring a certain school over another.

With two more seasons of high school football remaining for Brown, he has plenty of time left before he has to make a decision. A player of his caliber will definitely receive more offers and have the opportunity to take more visits.

Sammy Brown Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 5 2 1 Rivals 4 23 4 1 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 4 54 11 5 247 Composite 5 6 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Jefferson, GA Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-2 Weight 215 Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered on April 4, 2022.

No future visit currently scheduled.

Last visit was on April 4, 2022.

Offers list

Twitter

