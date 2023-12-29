Alabama extends offer to Texas A&M OL transfer Naquil Betrand

With Alabama likely losing starting right tackle JC Latham to the 2024 NFL Draft, there will be an opening at the position. Recently, the Crimson Tide coaching staff extended an offer to Texas A&M offensive line transfer Naquil Betrand.

Betrand signed with the Aggies as a part of their 2023 recruiting class. In one season in College Station, Betrand did not play. He has not seen the field at the collegiate level.

Coming out of high school, Betrand was regarded as a three-star offensive tackle. He took official visits to Auburn, Kentucky, and Syracuse. Ultimately, he chose to commit and sign with the Aggies.

Betrand is listed on Texas A&M’s official website as being 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds.

If Betrand were to commit to Alabama, he would likely compete for the starting spot at right tackle. He would add depth and experience having been a part of a SEC team prior to joining Alabama. He is a transfer target that Alabama fans should keep a close eye on moving forward.

