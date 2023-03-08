Alabama extends offer to in-state, 2024 Safety Rydarrius Morgan

It seems like Alabama offers a recruit from Central High School every recruiting cycle. In the past, the Tide has offered highly-touted prospects from the school. Several of them are Karmello English, Justyn Ross, Javion Cohen, and Markail Benton.

The most recent prospect to receive an offer is 2024 safety Rydarrius Morgan. Alabama has also offered two of his teammates in Cameron Coleman and Isaia Faga.

Morgan is unranked on the recruiting circuits at this point in time. However, he has received several offers from power-five programs across the country.

With Alabama being an in-state school, it could help their chances of landing Morgan. We will continue to follow Morgan’s recruitment over the course of the next few months.

Vitals

Hometown Phenix City, Alabama Projected Position Safety Height 6-0 Weight 175 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Other offers

Michigan State

Missouri

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

Vanderbilt

UAB

