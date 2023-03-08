Breaking News:

Syracuse, Jim Boeheim split after 47 years

Alabama extends offer to in-state, 2024 Safety Rydarrius Morgan

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

It seems like Alabama offers a recruit from Central High School every recruiting cycle. In the past, the Tide has offered highly-touted prospects from the school. Several of them are Karmello English, Justyn Ross, Javion Cohen, and Markail Benton.

The most recent prospect to receive an offer is 2024 safety Rydarrius Morgan. Alabama has also offered two of his teammates in Cameron Coleman and Isaia Faga.

Morgan is unranked on the recruiting circuits at this point in time. However, he has received several offers from power-five programs across the country.

With Alabama being an in-state school, it could help their chances of landing Morgan. We will continue to follow Morgan’s recruitment over the course of the next few months.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Rydarrius Morgan’s recruiting profile.

Vitals

Hometown

Phenix City, Alabama

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0

Weight

175

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023

  • Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

Recommended Stories