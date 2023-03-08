Alabama extends offer to in-state, 2024 Safety Rydarrius Morgan
It seems like Alabama offers a recruit from Central High School every recruiting cycle. In the past, the Tide has offered highly-touted prospects from the school. Several of them are Karmello English, Justyn Ross, Javion Cohen, and Markail Benton.
The most recent prospect to receive an offer is 2024 safety Rydarrius Morgan. Alabama has also offered two of his teammates in Cameron Coleman and Isaia Faga.
Morgan is unranked on the recruiting circuits at this point in time. However, he has received several offers from power-five programs across the country.
With Alabama being an in-state school, it could help their chances of landing Morgan. We will continue to follow Morgan’s recruitment over the course of the next few months.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Rydarrius Morgan’s recruiting profile.
Vitals
Hometown
Phenix City, Alabama
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
175
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on March 4, 2023
Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023
Other offers
Missouri
Mississippi State
Ole Miss
Vanderbilt
UAB
After a great visit and talk with coach SABAN I am blessed to receive an offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA @Coach_TRob @TDARecruiting @AlabamaFTBL @ChadSimmons_ @Coach_JakeLong @JeremyO_Johnson @CoachW_Richard @SWiltfong247 @SeanW_Rivals @adamgorney pic.twitter.com/oekAjQECMC
— RYDARRIUS “RED“ MORGAN (@Rydarrius1) March 4, 2023