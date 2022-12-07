Alabama extends offer to in-state, 2024 LB Joseph Phillips

Alabama’s coaching staff has already hit the recruiting trail hard and been extending offers to prospects along the way. One of the prospects that received an offer on Tuesday was 2024 linebacker, Joseph Phillips.

The native of Tuskegee, Alabama has recently risen on the scene after his junior season at Booker T. Washington High School. During the season, Phillips tallied 75 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

It is also worth mentioning that he is a dynamic athlete as he starred on offense for the Golden Eagles as well. He hauled in 29 receptions for 336 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Phillips is the ninth linebacker that the Tide have offered in the 2024 recruiting class up to this point. His recruitment will likely be one to watch as his high school career continues. Nick Saban and his staff typically look to land at least one in-state linebacker every year.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Joseph Phillips’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 24 33 Rivals – – – – ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting – – – – 247 Composite – – – –

Vitals

Hometown Tuskegee, Alabama Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-3 Weight 225 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2022

No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire