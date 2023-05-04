Alabama extends offer to the No. 1-ranked OT in 2024 recruiting class

The Alabama coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024 offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

Baker plays for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, which is the same school that former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and cornerback Eli Ricks once played for.

Something that is also interesting to note is that the Tide are also recruiting 2024 prospects Nate Frazier, DeAndre Carter, Zabien Brown, and Aydin Breland. They also play for Mater Dei High School.

Baker is the highest-ranked prospect from the school. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, he is being pursued by virtually every blue-blood program in the country. 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks compared Baker to New York Jets offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Rankings

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 23 1 1 Rivals 4 89 11 7 ESPN 4 62 5 3 On3 Recruiting 4 30 2 4 247 Composite 4 32 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Santa Ana, California Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-5 Weight 285 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on May 2, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Twitter

All glory to God! I am extremely blessed & humbled to say I’ve received my 35th offer to THE university of Alabama! Thank you Coach Wolf & Coach Wiggins for believing in my talents. @GregBiggins @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/jGgj89peLu — Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) May 2, 2023

