Alabama extends offer to the No. 1-ranked OT in 2024 recruiting class

The Alabama coaching staff recently extended an offer to 2024 offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

Baker plays for Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, which is the same school that former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and cornerback Eli Ricks once played for.

Something that is also interesting to note is that the Tide are also recruiting 2024 prospects Nate Frazier, DeAndre Carter, Zabien Brown, and Aydin Breland. They also play for Mater Dei High School.

Baker is the highest-ranked prospect from the school. At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, he is being pursued by virtually every blue-blood program in the country. 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks compared Baker to New York Jets offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brandon Baker’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

23

1

1

Rivals

4

89

11

7

ESPN

4

62

5

3

On3 Recruiting

4

30

2

4

247 Composite

4

32

2

1

 

Vitals

Hometown

Santa Ana, California

Projected Position

Offensive tackle

Height

6-5

Weight

285

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on May 2, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

