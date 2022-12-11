Alabama extends offer to Maryland TE transfer CJ Dippre

After taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa, Maryland tight end transfer CJ Dippre announced that he had received an offer from the Tide. This is the first player from the transfer portal that the Alabama coaching staff has offered this offseason.

Dippre spent two seasons in College Park playing for former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, the head coach of the Terrapins. As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, his role was relatively small.

However, the Pennsylvania native caught on to the offense and played an exclusive role in the Terrapins’ offense. This season, Dippre hauled in 30 receptions for 314 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Since entering the transfer portal, Dippre has received offers from numerous programs. Several that have offered him thus far are Ole Miss, South Carolina, Illinois, Nebraska, and Rutgers. The biggest threat appears to be the Scarlet Knights as he almost committed to Greg Schiano’s program out of high school.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football’s involvement in the NCAA transfer portal.

